Ghana’s legend Dogo Moro who is described by Football legends as the best sweeper in the history of Africa’s football and in the anals of Ghana’s football with a record standing of never being red carded in his footballing career. Dogo Moro, 85, in an exclusive interview with DS sports with Michael Darko Summer monitored by Mypurefmonline.com recounted how a libero he was in his days, never missing a penalty in his career and helping Ghana to secure the 1963 and 1965 AFCON trophy. Also, playing an instrumental role in assisting his club side, Asante Kotoko SC to lift the 1970 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League. Although the Legend’s legacy speaks for itself on the continental level, he shares in the views, insisting he is the best sweeper Africa has ever had. “I don’t believe I have seen a defender of my caliber since I was born.

I was an exceptional defender and my tackles were very decent.” He said. “I was never rough in my tackles. I never missed a penalty in my days as a footballer. One time in a match against Fortuna Düsseldorf I scored 3 times from the spot. I was also never shown a red card in a game, not even once in my entire career.” He told the Angel FM’s Head of Sports @DonSummerOne in the exclusive. His experience as a Ghanaian footballer is something he passionately talks about as he was a member of the first Ghana Black stars team as well as Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC’s maiden African tournament team. “Back in those days we had no football boots neither did we have stadiums.” He says. “We played with our raw feet during matches. Our Games were played at Jackson park around Jubilee house in Kumasi. When I played for the black stars, when Ohene- Djan was in charge of Ghana football, we were usually camped at Nsawam in our preparations towards a major tournament. Ohene- Djan made sure we had a two- month tour around Europe every year and this was good for the team.” When asked of his toughest opponent striker he ever faced, he mentioned a certain Rockson of Corners FC and very famous Tonda Balogun from Nigeria.

Dogo Moro’s dad hails from Buntuku in northern Ghana and his mum is a Brong who hails from Kintampo. He began his football career in Kumasi, Ashanti region of Ghana. His professional career started from first division side Evergrease in Kumasi. Shortly after he made his transfer to first tier club, Kumasi Asante Kotoko where he featured in a number of games for seven years. In Kumasi-Asawase, a local football park has been named after the legend which he found praiseworthy. By far, he is arguably Ghana’s best sweeper and libero to have ever graced the game.

