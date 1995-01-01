Dominic Akuritinga Ayine born on 6th January 1966 in Zuarungu, Upper East region of Ghana is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree in law from the University Of Ghana Greater Accra Region of Ghana and GSL in the year 1995, he went further to pursue his LLM in (International Economic Law) at the University of Michigan Law School, 1998 Before going to,Stanford University Law school, California, USA, JSD Trade and Democracy in 2006.

