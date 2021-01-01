Dominic Napare born November 3 1960 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Sene East Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Master of Public Administration,a Bachelor of Education from the University of Education Kumasi,a 3 year Postsecondary from Wesley College Kumasi and a Teacher Training Certificate fromWesley College Kumasi.

