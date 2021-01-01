Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Dominic Napare
- Date of Birth:
- 1960-11-03
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Dominic Napare born November 3 1960 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Sene East Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.
He obtained a Master of Public Administration,a Bachelor of Education from the University of Education Kumasi,a 3 year Postsecondary from Wesley College Kumasi and a Teacher Training Certificate fromWesley College Kumasi.
