Dr Edward Mahama, the presidential candidate of People's National Convention, was born on April 15, 1945. He is an elected fellow of the West African College of Surgeons (1994). He was appointed a lecturer and consultant of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 1990. Between 1985 and 1990, he was Director of Superior Medical Associates.

From 1978 to 1990 Dr Maham was a Staff Physician Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Board of Health, City of Chicago and Clinical Instructor in Obstetrics and Gynaecology Northwestern University. He was the Resident of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Columbus Hospital, Chicago, from 1977 to 1980 where he rose to become the Chief Resident. From 1974 to 1976 he was the Primary Health Care Physician at the Baptist Medical Centre, Nalerigu.

Dr Mahama's pre-professional educational background shows that he attended the Nalerigu Primary and Middle School from 1953 to 1959, Tamale Secondary School from 1961 to 1965 and the University of Ghana from 1965 to 1972 where he was awarded the MB, Ch B Degree. He is currently the President and Medical Director of Superior Medical Centre in Accra, Lecturer and Consultant of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. He is married to Comfort, an American pharmacist, who was born on November 24, 1954

