Dr Joe Oteng-Adjei, the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology was born on 3rd May 1958. He is married to Mrs Margaret Oteng-Adjei and blessed with children.

Education

Dr Oteng-Adjei had his first Degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (1977-1980). He pursued a course in Power Systems with a Canadian, Commonwealth Scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada from (1984-1987).

He enrolled at the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada and did his PhD in Power Systems with a Canadian Natural Science and Engineering Research Council Scholarship (1984-1987). Masters Degree in Business Administration majoring in Finance and Macro Economics at Canfield University, Bedford, England (1998-1999).

Working Life

On Employment record, Dr Joe Oteng-Adjei has worked at the following institutions:

Academic Registrar (GIMPA), Accra, Ghana from October 2006 to January 2009; Senior Lecturer and Director -Greenhill College October 2005-October 2006; Senior Lecturer -Finance & Quantitative Analysis and Director-Quality Assurance, Standards & Accreditation June 2005-September 2005; Senior Lecturer and Acting Dean (Graduate Studies) and Director for GIMPA Business School October 2003 to December 2004.

Senior Lecturer, Director (Graduate Studies) and coordinator for Executive Masters Programmes, GIMPA (July 2002-September 2003); Technical Advisor, Energy Commission, Accra, Ghana (March 2001 – June 2002).

The Energy Minister has also provided Consultancy Services to several bodies including:

Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Central University College (May-August 2008); University College of Entrepreneurship (January-May 2008); West African Power Pool (WAPP) June 2007; KAAF Business Education Programme (May 2007); Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (April 2007);Energy Commission (January 2007)

Others are:

Ghana Baptist Convention-Business Education Programme (August 2006); Millennium Challenge Account (April 2006); Utility Tariff Review for 2006 (Electricity & Waste); International Finance Corporation (IFC) June 2004.

Politics

As a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress, he held the following positions over the years:

A member of National Democratic Congress - Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region (1993 to date) and contested the Bosomtwe seat from 1996, 2000 and in the 2008 elections.

Dr Oteng-Adjei was one time a member of the Bosomtwe-Kwanwoman District Assembly from July 1998 to February 2001 and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly from 1994 to 1998.

The Minister was a member of the National Campaign Team for NDC 2008 Elections, working as Secretary -Manifesto Committee.

He was appointed the Minister for Energy by President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009.

In 2013, President John Dramani Mahama appointed Dr. Joe Oteng Agyei Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

Achievement

Dr Oteng-Adjei has 15 publications on Energy to his credit. He has also supervised over 15 thesis and (5) long essays for post graduate and undergraduate levels respectively.

Hobbies and Membership

Dr Oteng-Adjei is a football enthusiast and loves to read. He is a member of Institute of Electrical and Electrical Engineers (USA) since 1987 to date and Ghana Institute of Engineers (Sector Members) (1992 to date)

