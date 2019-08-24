Dzifa Gomashie is a Ghanaian female veteran actress, producer, screen scriptwriter and a politician. She was the Deputy Minister of Tourism in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Political Party during their term in office.[1

She is currently the parliamentary candidate of the NDC in the Ketu South Constituency and a queen-mother in the Aflao Traditional Area.

Gomashie was born in Accra to Mr Patrick Dotse Gomashie and Helen Gomashie. She had her secondary level education at St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi and then furthered at the University of Ghana, where she acquired a diploma in Theatre Arts, a bachelor's degree in Theatre Management and an MPhil in African Studies from the Institute of African Studies.

Gomashie's career as an actress began in 1985 when she joined the Talents Theatre Company. She has featured in plays like Black Star, Mambo, Chaka the Zulu, Jogolo and The Third Woman.

She has also starred in several movies including: Ghost Tears, House of Pain, Heart of Gold and a number of National Arts NAFTI student productions.

She produced and wrote scripts for By The Fire Side, a GTV programme that used story-telling to encourage children to read more and to develop their reading skills.

Aside acting she owns a restaurant called Mama Dzifa’s Kitchen at Ashale Botwe.

In 2013, she was nominated and appointed into office as the deputy minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, a position she held till her party, the NDC was voted out of power.

On 24 August 2019, she contested and won the bid to represent the Ketu South constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections. She won bid with 586 votes while the other contestants, Foga Nukunu, Joseph Nyavi and Nicholas Worklatsi lost with 555, 294 and 302 votes respectively.

