Elom Adablah better known by his stage name EL, is an award-winning Ghanaian record producer, rapper and sound engineer. EL grew up in the largest estate in Dansoman. He first attended St. Martin De Porres School in Dansoman, where he excelled as a top student and later transferred to Jack and Jill where he completed his Junior Secondary School level.

He then gained admission to the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, where he discovered his musical talent. After high school, he pursued a degree in economics and political science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Music career 2008: Music beginnings During his first year in the university, EL signed to Jayso's Skillions Records alongside other notable young Ghanaian underground artists like Gemini, Kevin Beats, Killmatic and Lil Shaker, and helped Jayso co-produce the Skillionaires Demotape.

However, after graduating from the university, the Skillions broke up and EL became a solo artist. He acquired a studio in Asylum Down and began working on a new mixtape. He went as far as releasing a single, "Chale (So Fli)", with Jay Foley, Wolf and Kwaku T (remix).

The the mixtape was never released. EL relocated to a better studio at Osu, and invested all his available funds in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment much to the chagrin of family and friends.

2009–2012: Something Else EL is signed to BBnZ live His debut double album, Something Else, was released on 1 June 2012 by Akwaaba Music, and is a blend of different varieties of music inspired from various sources.

2012–present: Elom EL is working on his second studio album entitled Elom. He has so far released the singles "No Size", "Ayayaa" and "Crazy Love" featuring Nigerian recording artist Ice Prince.

Producing career

EL has produced hit songs for many elite hip hop, hiplife and R&B performers, such as Sarkodie ("You Go Kill Me", "Dangerous"), D-Black ("Get On the Dancefloor"), Reggie Rockstone ("Rockstone's Office"), Asem ("Check Your Weight"), Geelex ("Bend Your Body") and many more.

In 2010 and 2011, EL heralded the Global Azonto Madness by producing most of the hit songs, including "You Go Kill Me", "Dangerous", and his own hit singles, "Obuu Mo" and "Kaalu".

Discography Studio albums

Something Else (2012)

ELOM (2016)

B.A.R. 3: The Lomi Era (2016)

B.A.R 4 (2017)

BVR (2018)

Awards and nominations

2010 African Movie Academy Awards:Best Original Soundtrack 'A sting in a tale'

2010 Ghana Movie Awards: Best Score Award, Checkmate And more

2011 Ghana Music Awards: Hip-hop Song of the Year award, "Get On the Dance Floor", Producer

2012/2013 Ghana Music Awards Album of the Year

2015/2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Hip-life/Hip-hop Artiste of the year

2015/2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year

2016 Ghana Music Awards UK Artiste of the Year

2015/2016 Ghana Music Awards Producer Of the Year

2015/2016 Ghana Music Awards Afro pop song Of the Year

2016/2017 Ghana Music Awards Afro Pop Song Of The Year (Kaa Bu Ame)

2017 Ghana Entertainment Awards - USA Best Album (BAR 3)

2017 4SYTE MVA BEST EDITED VIDEO