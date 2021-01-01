Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey born July 16,1979 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a single subject diploma in HRM form the Institute of Commercial Management,a diploma in Architectural Draughtsmanship form Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an NVIT certificate form Modern School of Draughtsmanship.

