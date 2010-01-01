Eddie Nartey
Eddie Nartey
- Date of Birth:
- 1984-11-06
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Eddie Nartey born 6 November 1984 is a Ghanaian actor, director, and film producer.His supporting role in Frank Rajah’s Somewhere In Africa earned him a nomination at the Nollywood and African Film Critics Awards (NAFCA), and Ghana movie awards.
He was nominated in the best actor category for Kiss Me If You Can.,He got his first opportunity to do his directorial debut entitled Could This Be Love where he co-wrote the movie with Evelyn, which cast Actors like Majid Michel, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win), Nana Ama Mcbrown, Fred Amugi, and Gloria Sarfo.
He collaborated with Juliet Ibrahim on the movie Shattered Romance.He also wrote and directed the movie Royal Diadem.
Eddie attended Korle Gonno Methodist primary and JSS in Accra for basic education. His secondary education came at Holy Trinity Cathedral Secondary School (HOTCASS).He attended the University of Ghana,Legon where he studied directing and earned a BFA in Fine Arts.
Filmography He has acted in several films, including:
Wedlock of the Gods
Return Of Beyonce
Crime To Christ
In The Eyes Of My Husband
Gallery of Comedy
Passion and Soul
Girls Connection
Agony of Christ
Ties That Bind
The King Is Mine 1&2
Somewhere In Africa 1&2
Tears Of Womanhood 1&2
Pool Party 1&2
The Silent Writer
Last Battle
Intimate Battle 1&2
Believe Me
Testing The Waters
Love & Crime
Could This Be Love
Shattered Romance
She Prayed
Beautiful Ruins
In April
Criss Cross
That Night
The Corner Tv Series
Conversation
The New Adabraka
Awards
2010 Ghana Movie Awards Best Actor Nominated
2011 Ghana Movie Awards Best Actor Nominated
2017 Nelas Awards Best Tv Series Nominated
2018 Ghana Movie Awards Best Director Nominated
2018 Ghana Movie Awards Best Picture Nominated
2018 Nelas Awards Best Short Film Won
2018 Nelas Awards Best Producer Won
