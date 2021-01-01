26 June 1906 - 17 July 1979

Father: Williarn Martin Addo-Danquah

Mother: Tboedora Amuafi

Wife: Adeline Yeboakwa Akufo-Addo.

Education and Career Pattern

Achimota College, (won scholarship) to St. Peter's College, Oxford University, UK where he read Mathematics, Politics and Philosophy.

1940: Called to the Middle Temple Bar, London, UK

1941: Returned to Gold Coast and started private legal practice but was soon caught up in politics.

1947: Founding Member of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC)

1948: One of "Big Six" detained after disturbances in Accra

1949 - 1950: Member, Gold Coast Legislative Council

1949: Member Coussey Constitutional Commission

1962 - 1964 : Supreme Court Judge ( One of three Judges who sat on Treason trial involving Tawiah Adamafio, Aku Adjei and three other after the Kulungugu bomb attack on Nkrumah. Was Dismissed with fellow judges for finding some of the accused not guilty) September

1966 - 1970: Appointed Chief justice in NLC regime.

1966 - 1968: Chairman Constitutional Commission (Commission that drafted the 1969 Second Republican Constitution).

1966 - 1968: Head, NLC Political Commission.

1970 - 1972 : President of Ghana in the Second Republic ( Akufo-Addo was a ceremonial President and had no executive powers as all powers lay with the Prime Minister, Dr. Kori Abrefa Busia)

1979: Died of natural causes.

www.ghanaweb.com