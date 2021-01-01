Menu › Country › People › Heads of State ›
Edward Akufo Addo
Ghana Famous People
Heads of State
Edward Akufo-Addo
Ex President: 1970 - 1972
- Date of Birth:
- 1906-06-26
- Place of Birth:
- Akropong-Akwapim,
26 June 1906 - 17 July 1979
Father: Williarn Martin Addo-Danquah
Mother: Tboedora Amuafi
Wife: Adeline Yeboakwa Akufo-Addo.
Education and Career Pattern
Achimota College, (won scholarship) to St. Peter's College, Oxford University, UK where he read Mathematics, Politics and Philosophy.
- 1940: Called to the Middle Temple Bar, London, UK
- 1941: Returned to Gold Coast and started private legal practice but was soon caught up in politics.
- 1947: Founding Member of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC)
- 1948: One of "Big Six" detained after disturbances in Accra
- 1949 - 1950: Member, Gold Coast Legislative Council
- 1949: Member Coussey Constitutional Commission
- 1962 - 1964 : Supreme Court Judge ( One of three Judges who sat on Treason trial involving Tawiah Adamafio, Aku Adjei and three other after the Kulungugu bomb attack on Nkrumah. Was Dismissed with fellow judges for finding some of the accused not guilty) September
- 1966 - 1970: Appointed Chief justice in NLC regime.
- 1966 - 1968: Chairman Constitutional Commission (Commission that drafted the 1969 Second Republican Constitution).
- 1966 - 1968: Head, NLC Political Commission.
- 1970 - 1972 : President of Ghana in the Second Republic ( Akufo-Addo was a ceremonial President and had no executive powers as all powers lay with the Prime Minister, Dr. Kori Abrefa Busia)
- 1979: Died of natural causes.
www.ghanaweb.com