Professor Edward Dua Agyeman was the Auditor-General of the Republic of Ghana from 12th April 2001 to 30th May 2010. He is a Senior Research Fellow at the Governance Unit of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Ghana and Chairman of the Audit Service Board.

Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman obtained Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Studies, BA (Hons) from the Middlesex University in the United Kingdom in 1973, and Master of Public Administration Degree (MPA) in 2009 from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He was awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Sector Audit and Tax Administration by Warnborough College, Canterbury, United Kingdom in August 2013. He also holds a Certificate of Education from Garnet College, University of London.

Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom (FCCA) and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana). Prof. Agyeman was a lecturer in accounting and taxation at Redbridge Technical College, Romford, Essex, in the United Kingdom from 1973 to 1976. Between 1974 and 1976 he was an examiner in accounting for the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the United Kingdom. For the years 1977 and 1978 he was a lecturer in Accounting and Taxation at the renowned Emile Woolf College of Accountancy, London.

He was the first Director of Education and Training of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) from1978 to 1982; the first Executive Director of Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants from1982 to 1983; and the first Director of Training, West African Region, Pannell Kerr Forster (Chartered Accountants), from1984 to 1987. Also the first President of Dominion University College, Accra from 2010 to 2012. Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman has written several books/booklets on taxation and co-authored four books in the United Kingdom with A.W. Brindley. His recent publications include the following: Ensuring Accountability and Prudence in the Use of the Public Purse, IEA Monograph No.41 Fighting Corruption in the Public Sector of Ghana: The Role of Assets Declaration Regime, IEA Monograph No.44 He has made presentations at international seminars and workshops including the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Vienna, Austria and the following countries: Accra, Ghana; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Pretoria, South Africa; Windhoek, Namibia; Beijing, China; Kasane, Botswana; Washington DC, USA; Dar e Salaam, Tanzania and Luanda, Angola. The others are Hanoi, Vietnam; Ottawa, Canada; Abuja, Nigeria; Vienna, Austria; and Freetown, Sierra Leone. The rest are Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Seoul, South Korea, Hamilton, Bermuda and

Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman was the founding Vice Chairperson of the African Organisation of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E) with head office in South Africa and served two terms of three years each. He also served as a Chairperson of the Audit Committee of AFROSAI-E. Under his leadership, the international image of the Audit Service of Ghana improved significantly. In 2002 the Audit Service was awarded the AFROSAI prize for commitment and excellence in Libya. Again in 2009 the Service won the first Swedish National Audit Office (SNAO)/AFROSAI-E Award for the Best Performance Audit Report on Ghana Police Service Residential Accommodation. Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman stands out as having won an award at the beginning of his term in office as the Auditor- General and at the end of his term. His impact can be profound.

To crown his remarkable career as an international public officer, Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman was selected as International Professional of the year 2005 by the International Biographical Centre, Cambridge, England. He is listed in the Dictionary of International Biography 2005/2006 Thirty-Second Edition, page 15, and subsequent editions, on the worldwide honours list by the International Biographical Centre, Cambridge, England, in appreciation of his outstanding contribution to good governance and fighting corruption. The Dictionary of International Biography attempts to reflect contemporary achievement in every profession and field of interest within as many countries as possible.

