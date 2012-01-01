Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Edward Kaale Ewola Dery
- Date of Birth:
- 1969-03-06
- Place of Birth:
- Kapre
Edward Kaale-Ewola Dery born on 6 March 1969. He hails from Kpare in the Upper West region of Ghana and is a Ghanaian politician , member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.
Edward had a diploma from University of Professional Studies formerly Institute of Professional Studies.He also graduated as a SA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) in the year 2012 in USA.
www.ghanaweb.com