Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho is a Ghanaian politician and barrister.He is the Member of Parliament for the Avenor-Ave constituency in the Parliament of Ghana. He is the Speaker of the 6th parliament in the fourth Republic.He is one of the few politicians who have retained their seats in parliament throughout the fourth republic of Ghana.

He is also a member of the Pan-African Parliament.Adjaho studied at the University of Ghana where he obtained the LL.B. degree in 1984 before proceeding to the Ghana School of Law where he trained to become a Barrister-at-Law in 1986.He worked at the Attorney-General's department before turning to politics.

He stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in the Ghanaian parliamentary election,1992 and has retained his seat in all four subsequent elections.He is a Christian and is married with five children.His family hails from Wlitey in the Volta Region of Ghana.

