Ekow Alabi Savage is a great exponent and promoter of Ghanaian music and Africa in general.In fact,he was tutored by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah as part of the young pioneers. He is a founding member of Roots Anabo fame which toured the world playing their brand of music they named Sunlife. The music comprised of jazz, highlife, funk, reggae, African traditional and itâ€™s danceable.

Despite stiff opposition from his mum and grand mum, Ekow was born as a gifted singer and has made music his career.

He is a Fanti, born in Takoradi on March 28, 1957 to the Isaac Tercy Brown and Adjoa Amoono. He schooled in Accra in the ghetto of Abossey Okai, Kaneshie, Mataheko and hustled around Accra. He completed the Bishop Boys School, Bubuashie. After that he undertook a short course at the Kaneshie Technical College and went into full time music.He started playing music as a drum roadie for Pat Thomas and D Sweet Beans before he was employed as a percussion player. He was by then also playing in a spiritual church Aladura. He has toured around the world with several artists including Kora Award winner, Ade Bantu.

He has also worked with a number of both foreign and local artistes including Pat Thomas, Kojo Antwi, Eeka Mouse (Jamaica), Reality Brothers (Germany), Vitamin X and Jimi Tenor.His first solo album,Return to Zion was a hit and his latest album,Going for Gold is following suit. Some of the songs on the new album include 'Yen Ara Asase' and the hit song, 'Asante Sana' featuring Kenyan, Mariamu Morris. 'Asante Sana' which wassang in Swahili and Akan is already making headlines in Germany. Other songs that are special to him on the new album include: 'Good morning Africa','Ataa,'Rasta.'

'Efutu,'Awerekyikyire' featuring Dr Bizzy, and more. He is already collaborating with about four artistes on his new album namely Mariamu Morris (Kenya), Djaton Toure (Ivory Coast), Charles (Nigeria) and Dr Bizzy (Ghana). Ekow says he would love to do a song with Tinny. Ekow Alabi Savage, who left for Europe in 1978,plans coming home to settle and to give support to the new musicians and all.He is single but has four children, two boys and two girls. Ekow loves eating African dishes.

