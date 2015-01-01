Elizabeth Afoley Quaye born November 1 1970 is currently the Member of Parliament for Krowor constituency in Greater Accra region of Ghana. She is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture.Elizabeth holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness from the Central University College. She obtained a National Diploma in General Agriculture from the University of Ghana, and also a certificate in General Agriculture from the Kwadaso Agricultural College.Elizabeth has worked with Ministry of Food and Agriculture as Principal Production Officer for 20 years.She is the member of parliament for krowor constituency she is also the Minister designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye contested and won the New Patriotic Party parliamentary elections for the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region in 2015. During the 2016 Ghanaian general elections,she won this same parliamentary seat to become the Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency.

She contested with three other candidates,namely Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the National Democratic Congress,Hugo Kofi Huppenbauer of the Progressive People's Party and Amartey Fanny of the Convention People's Party. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye won the elections with 32,463 votes out of 63,555 votes cast, representing 51.08 percent of total valid votes.

