Hon. Elizabeth K.T. Sackey (NPP) (Okaikwei North) She hails from Asere-Accra in the Greater Accra Region and born on May 6, 1958. An economist, she holds Certificate in Marketing which she obtained in 2003. As a banker she worked with Ghana Commercial Bank as Chief Clerk before becoming an MP. She is a Christian and fellowships with the Church of Pentecost and is married with four children. As a member of the minority, she obtained 44,172 out of the 88,960 valid votes cast = 49.7 in the last elections.

