Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah (born 1966) is a Ghanaian politician who has served in the government of Ghana as Minister of Energy and Petroleum since 2013. Buah, a member of the National Democratic Congress, is the Member of Parliament of Ellembelle constituency in the Western Region. On 17 January 2013, Buah was named as Minister for Energy and Petroleum. He was succeeded by Hon. Boakye Agyarko in 2017 when the New Patriotic Party won the 2016 Presidential elections.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah holds a law degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Science degree in Management from the University of Maryland, University College in the United States.

www.wikipedia.com