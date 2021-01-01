Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah born May 28 1967 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ho West Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Masters in Development Management from GIMPA ,a B.S.C in Administration from the University of Ghana ,a CTC1 from Takoradi Polytechnic and a Diploma from the Ghana Institute of Surveyors .

