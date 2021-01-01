Emmanuel Marfo born July 27 1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a PHD from Wageningen University as well as an M.S.C and a B,S,C in Natural Resource Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

www.ghanaweb.com