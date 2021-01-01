Dr. Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor Bobobee is currently working as a Associate Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana. His research interests includes Mechanical Cassava Harvesting Techniques,draft Animal Technology,Animal transport, logistics and welfare.

He /she is serving as an editorial member and reviewer of several international reputed journals. Dr. Emmanuel Y. H. Bobobee is the member of many international affiliations. He/ She has successfully completed his Administrative responsibilities. He /she has authored of many research articles/books related to Mechanical Cassava Harvesting Techniques,draft Animal Technology,Animal transport, logistics and welfare.