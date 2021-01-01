Enoch Teye Mensah (NDC) (Ningo-Prampram) Born May 17, 1946 and comes from Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.He holds RSA II,1970 and a fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants who joined in 1986.

He is an Account Officer and worked at the University of Ghana,Legon as Accounting Officer and a former minister of sports under the NDC administration.

Married with seven children and a Christian (Methodist).He is a member of the majority who obtained 16,339 votes out of the 25,661 valid votes cast = 71.5% in the last elections.

