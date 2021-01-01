Epixode born Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo is a reggae dancehall recording artist, creative director and a fine arts painter from Ghana.

Epixode started at a very young age when he was in primary school when he was performing for his school funfair and representing his school at competitions.

His mother, a veteran in Ghanaian traditional music, influenced his music. His motivation comes from daily vibe as he believes each day comes with its own blessings and troubles thus that puts him on the edge to address diverse topics.

