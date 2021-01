Eric Osei-Owusu born September 11 1963 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Afram Plains South Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a B.A. HONS from Middlesex University,Britain and a Diploma from Voronezh State University, Russia .

