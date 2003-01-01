If winning a Ghana Music Award is anything to write home about, then Esther smith would be the best Gospel artist in Ghana at the moment, because she has won more of the award than any other artist in her genre. She has a relatively young career but it has been nothing short of being remarkable.

Born at Suame in Kumasi in the early 70's, Esther joined the Tesano Methodist church choir at the tender age of 14 and that was when she grew more into music. After her secondary education, she attended Garden City Computer Training and Typing School and the School of Languages both in Kumasi. She again joined a singing group set up by Kapital Radio a private radio station in Kumasi.

She started writing her songs after she had joined the Voices of Faith Choir in the early 1990's. Ironically, the first song she wrote and which she calls Ewurade Wo Din No Hyeren is still in her drawer. Her maiden album, Gye No Di, was a run away success, winning the 2003 Ghana Music Award for Gospel Album of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year.

She kept the pace and reaffirmed her superiority in gospel music by clinching the Best Gospel Album of the Year, Best Song of the Year and the Best Album of the year at the 2004 GMA. In 2007, she released another album but due to poor promotion, it didn't do too well in Ghana. She also faced some heavily publicized marital problems that same year.

