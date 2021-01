Eugene Boakye Antwi born May 7 1980 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a PGDIP in Market Research, a B.A hons in Business Adinisration from Universiry of Westminster as well as an HND.

