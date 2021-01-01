Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Eyiah Kyei Baffour
- Date of Birth:
- 1968-02-01
- Place of Birth:
- N/A
Eyiah Kyei Baffour is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Lower West Akim Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.
He obtained an MBA from the University of Ghana, a CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants,Ghana and a CTA from Chartered Institute of Tax Accountants .
