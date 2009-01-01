Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah is a Ghanaian rapper,singer and songwriter, director and a producer She was born and raised in Accra on May 20 1990 to Theophilus Tawiah and Sitsofe Dzansi and comes from Leklebi Agbesia in the Volta Region of Ghana Feli Nuna was enrolled in the University Primary and Basic School Legon.

In 2009,she was admitted to the University of Ghana and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English,Sociology and Psychology.She signed her first record deal with Lynx Entertainment as ‘Felly ‘ in 2012 and released her first single ‘ Ghana Girl Swag ‘ and left left the record label because her relationship with them did not end well. In 201 she signed with Beehyve Entertainment and released her second single but her official first single under her new record label.

Feli Nuna was also a judge on the voice of West Hills Mall in 2016 and has had the opportunity to perform on big platforms like 4Syte Music Awards 2016,Ghana Music Awards Nominees Concert 2016,Asia - Africa Youth Festival (China 2017 ),Coke Studio Africa 2016 and Yaws Fashion Show ( Gambia 207).

