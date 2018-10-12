Felix Annan started his career in the Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy (now West African Football Academy)before being transferred to giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He played for Real Tamale United for one season for the second-tier side where he got unlimited game time. Annan returned to Kotoko but was still not guaranteed a starting berth. He pushed further to move to his former club WAFA where he became No.1 for the 2014/2015 season. His exploits helped the club to remain in the Ghana top-flight.

Annan returned to Kotoko and immediately became the No.1 and has since not looked back.

He is currently the goal keeper for the Black Stars and Asante Kototko.

On October 12, 2018, he made his international debut against his club Kotoko in a friendly played at the Baba Yara Stadium. He was replaced by Lawrence Ati-Zigi at the start of the season half.

