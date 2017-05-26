Dr. Felix Anyah was born on 29 November 1950, to a poor family of Christian faith healers who do not use orthodox medicine when sick. He was given the name Gamesu, meaning the one who ends worries and brings comfort. His surname Anyah symbolises truth, and unbreakable.

He grew up in Christian faith, passion for helping solve people's problems, humble yet inwardly bold. He imbibed the following healthy lifestyle from the culture of the faith healers church; regular walkercises, healthy eating, adequate sleep, positive attitudes and passion for complementary and alternative medicine including prayer, meditation, steam bath with herbs.

His aim to become a lawyer was changed to a medical doctor when he escaped death with severe pneumonia and was abducted from parents by grandaunt, who had him recover with orthodox medicine.

He grew up with excellent human relations, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy, marketing, writing and counseling skills and with boldness to use the legal system to advance his career.

In 2003, as a member of the Ghana Medical & Dental Council – a statutory body for the regulation of medical practice in Ghana, he researched, published and advocated professionally ethical advertising for medical practitioners.

This has positively changed the early very conservative position of the Council against professional advertising by doctors in Ghana. In 2007, Dr. Anyah won a landmark case in medical jurisprudence in court against the Government of Ghana (Value Added Tax), on the payment of VAT by his novel Health SPA by using the WHO definition of Health – “a state physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing and not only absence of disease” –

This judgement has widened the view of ill-health by practitioners, policy makers and parliament who earlier emphasized physical diseases. Dr. Anyah has been a role model and counsellor for young doctors on ETHICS, BUSINESS and SUCCESS in Medical Practice – shaped by his several awards of excellence in BUSINESS;

Ghana Golden Jubilee Business and Financial Excellence (GOLD) Award - (National Award) Ministry of Trade, Industry President Special Initiative(PSI); (PSD) (2007)

Leader in the Private Medical Sector Award in Ghana, 2003 and

Leader of the Health Sector Award, 2009

1st Ghana Business & Financial Service & Excellence Awards (Gold Award) (2008)

Best Entrepreneur Health Services Award (2011)

Dr. Anyah’s belief in faith-healing and other alternative and complementary medicine together with his success as an orthodox medical practitioner influenced his leadership role in INTEGRATIVE HEALTHCARE and has made him the “Father” of Integrative Medicine in Ghana.

The plush, riverbank Holy Trinity SPA offers integrative medicine in the care of several ill-health including physical addictions to cocaine, heroin, alcohol, mood disorders, obesity, stress management, health vacation, wellness, aesthetic medicine, convalescence and healthy lifestyle conferencing.

The SPA is a major Health/Medical Tourism destination in West Africa, with several awards including:

The “Most Patronized Medical Tourism Destination in West Africa” (2010) by the New Ghanaian Magazine (2010)

The “Best” Health/Medical Tourism Destination in West Africa by the West Africa Magazine (2008)

On 26 May 2017, Dr. Anyah shall be receiving award as one of TOP 100 Tourism Personality in West Africa.

Special Award for promotion of a Healthy Society in Ghana by the Society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners (2008)

National Honour – Contribution to Primary Health Care in Ghana b y Ghana Employers Association (1998)

The Nelson Mandela Gold Award for Exemplary Leadership & Transparent Virtues (2008)

Golden Star Award for Exemplary Leadership in Health Delivery in West Africa (2008)

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Outstanding Merit - Africa Leadership Award by West Africa Magazine (2004)

The pioneering role by Dr. Anyah in WELLNESS in Ghana has been rewarded with the;

are among several awards on leadership exuding from his values of truth, integrity, transparency, sacrifice, charities for the needy and humility with boldness, innovation, passion, commitment, confidence, stoicism.

Dr. Anyah was appointed Chairman of the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency – a rare privilege and honour for a private medical practitioner to be appointed by the government to head a new Statutory Public Agency for REGULATION AND LICENSING of all health facilities in Ghana (2015 -2016).

These national appointments flow in part, from several recognitions of excellence including:

Life Time Achievement In Medical Practice In Ghana (Pillars of Modern Ghana Awards) (2015)

Hall of Fame Inductee- Medical & Health Services Honours of the year 2015 (presented by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in 2016)

People’s Choice Practitioners Award-Outstanding Private Health Facility Honours of the year 2017 (presented by Media Men Ghana)

Made In Ghana Awards- Business Support Health Services of the year 2015 (presented by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in 2016)

Best Integrative Medicine Provider of the year 2015 (presented by The Business Executive Excellence Awards (2016)

Best Health Spa Facility in West Africa of the year 2015 (Gold Category) - Presented by The International Star Quality Awards in 2016

Excellent Service for Security, Peace and Safety in Africa and for an incisive - Security Watch (Nigeria) (2009)

Dr. Felix Anyah has been appointed by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s Premier Teaching Hospital- Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana.

www.ghanaweb.com