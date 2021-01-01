Francis Bawaana Dakura born October 17 1961 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Jirapa Constituency in the Upper West Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a PHD and an M.LITT Masters from the University of St. Andrews ,Fife Scotland. He also has a Master from the University of London Goldsmiths College, a B.A HONS from Havering College,U.K, a Diploma from the Institute of Social Sciences .U.K and a Finals of the CISA from the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators

