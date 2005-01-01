Frank Fuseini Adongo born September 23 1960,is a Ghanaian politician and a Member of Parliament of Ghana .He is a Ghana member of the New Patriotic Party and the Deputy Regional Minister of the Upper East Region of Ghana.

In March 2017,President Nana Akuffo-Addo ,named him one of the ten deputy regional ministers who would form part of his government.He was vetted by the Appointments Committee of the Parliament of Ghana in the same month.

He was approved by the committee and his name was forwarded to the Speaker of Parliament for further approval by the general house of parliament. He attended the Bawku Nurses Training College and was the proprietor of F.F.A Clinic between 2005 and 2016.

