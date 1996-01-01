Frank Mensah Pozo comes from Asabu Amantsindo in the Central Region of Ghana. He has four brothers and five sisters. God has blessed him with two daugters and a wife.

He continued his education at Brewa Vocational Institute, N.V.T.I. near Cape Coast after his basic education. He started singing at the age of six, his grandmother was a fetish priest and so any time they performed traditional dance and singing, he joined them to sing and perform.

At a tender age of thirteen, he became the leading master drummer in Akobea Asafo Company Group in Asebu. He also became one of the leading singers in the Twedeanpong Traditional Dance Band, Cape Coast. He then moved to Accra where he joined the Sweet Vibration Dance Band, one of the best in Ghana at the time.

After two years, he moved to Kumasi to form a new band called Afro Cpnnection Band for two years and later became the best singer in Nana Tuffour's Sikadwa Band. He later decided to go solo but met the late Tommy Wiredu (R.I.P) and decided to work together with him.

He played the lead singing role in all the five albums we did together. Then he became one of the best singers and won the best Ebony singer i the year 1996. He also has three solo albums and has worked with a couple of hiplife artistes.

