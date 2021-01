Frederick Opare-Ansah born Sepetember 5 1968 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.S.C in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

