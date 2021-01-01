Frimpong Yaw Addo born September 2 1962 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Manso-Adubia Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an Executive Masters from the Kofi Annan International peacekeeping Training Centre,B.A Sociology and a Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

