Fritz Kwabena Poku assumed duty as Ghana's Ambassador to the United States (with concurrent accreditation to Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Haiti and Bahamas) at the end of July 2004. A career diplomat with over thirty years experience in diplomatic practice in Africa, Europe and America, the 59 year old bi-lingual, who is also a Barrister-at-Law, has extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomatic practice.

Until he assumed post in the United States, Fritz K. Poku served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Ghana Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other International Organizations such as the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Vienna, Austria. In addition, he was also accredited to the Federal Authorities of the Swiss Confederation and the Federal Government of Austria.

For about a year and a half, Fritz K. Poku was Ambassador to Ethiopia and the Permanent Representative of Ghana to the Organization of African Unity (OAU) now the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). Concurrent accredited countries to this position included Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Ambassador Poku has served on many important delegations. He was a member of ministerial delegations to meetings and conferences of the British Commonwealth, the United Nations, the African Union and ECOWAS and has served in various capacities in his diplomatic career. Before his appointment, Ambassador Poku had served in Cote D' Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Switzerland.

When not assigned to a post abroad, Ambassador Poku served in Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which he first joined in 1970. He passed through the mill as Desk Officer of Economic Relations and the Africa and OAU Bureau respectively and rose to be Director in various sections including Director of International Organizations and Conferences(1996-97) at the time the United Nations Secretary -General Kofi Annan was elected; Supervising Director of Policy Planning; Research and Protocol, Information and Culture. His last position in the Ministry was Chief of Protocol from 1998-2000.

Fritz Kwabena Poku obtained his Ordinary level and Advanced level certificates from one of Ghana's Ivy League Colleges, Adisadel College, and later enrolled at the University of Ghana in 1966 where he graduated with Honors in French. He obtained a Certificate for French Studies and Civilization at the University of Abidjan in La Côte D'Ivoire in 1969 before studying at the Ghana Institute of Public Administration and Management (GIMPA) for a Diploma in Public Administration. Additionally, he obtained a Qualifying Certificate in Law from the University of Ghana, then proceeded to the Ghana School of Law to become a Barrister at Law. He was called to the Ghana Bar in 1983.

Ambassador Fritz Kwabena Poku is married with four children.

