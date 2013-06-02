Nana Richard Abiona born 1988, better known by his stage name Fuse ODG, is a British musician of Ghanaian decent. He is best known for his 2013 single "Antenna" which peaked to number 7 on the UK Singles Chart.

Born in London and raised in Ghana, Fuse returned to London for his secondary education, where he attended the Archbishop Lanfranc School, Croydon. He grew up in Mitcham, South London.

On 2 June 2013 Fuse ODG released his debut single "Antenna", the song peaked to number 7 on the UK Singles Chart, the song also peaked to number 85 on the Irish Singles Chart.

On 29 September 2013 he released the single "Azonto", the song peaked to number 30 on the UK Singles Chart. On 19 October 2013, he was awarded 'Best African Act' at the MOBO Award's 18th Anniversary.

He won four awards at the Urban Music Awards 2013; Best Music Video, Best Single, Best Artiste and Best Collaboration.

On 29 December 2013 he released the single "Million Pound Girl (Badder Than Bad)", the song peaked to number 5 on the UK Singles Chart, the song also peaked to number 65 on the Irish Singles Chart. On 18 May 2014 Fuse ODG released "Dangerous Love", featuring Sean Paul.

It peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart. His next single, "T.I.N.A." featuring British R&B artist Angel, was released on 5 October 2014. His debut album, TINA, an acronym for "This Is New Africa", was released on 3 November 2014 and includes all five singles.

Fuse ODG turned down an offer to sing on the Band Aid 30 project because he objected to the way the lyrics of the song portrayed the victims of the ongoing Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa, and Africa generally.

