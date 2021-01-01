Fuseini Issah born February 2 1975 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Okaikwei North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an EMBA as well as a B.S.C. from the University of Ghana, an FCCA from the Association of Chartered Accountants,U.K and a certificate in Venture Capital and Private Equity from the Harvard University,U.S.A.

www.ghanaweb.com