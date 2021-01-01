Born in Chelsea,London to Dr Joseph Otchere-Darko and the late Sophia Ofori-Atta.

Gabby Otchere Darko practiced journalism for a number of years and was an active voice against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime. He founded a public policy think tank called the Danquah Institute. Presently, he is the majority shareholder (60%) and Editor-in-Chief of The Statesman newspaper.

