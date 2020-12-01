Gabriel Osei born February 6 1974 ,is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Tain Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained the following certificates CEMBA (KWAME NKRUMAH UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY) Certificate (Merija Technologies ) a BSC in Economics and Business Administration from Catholoc University College of Ghana and currently a student at ICAG.

Ghanaweb