Geoffrey Kini born March 9,1971 and comes from Bakpa in the Volta Region of Ghana is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Nkwanta South Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He worked at Faircom as a managing director from 1994 to 2016 before pursuing his career in politics.

