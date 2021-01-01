MenuCountryPeoplePolitics

George Kwame Aboagye

George Kwame Aboagye


Date of Birth:
1968-08-24
Place of Birth:
Ghana

George Kwame Aboagye born August 24 1968 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Asene-Akroso-Manso Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Ptriotic Patty.

He obtained a Diploma from the Zenith University College and an L.L.B from the Lancaster university, Ghana. Patriotic Party.

