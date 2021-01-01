George Mireku Duker born May 9 1975 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an M.S.C in Oil and Gas Management from the University of Plymouth, U.K,a B.ED in Accounting from the University of Education and a Cert A from Komeda College.

