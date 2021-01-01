George Andah born 27 April 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament of the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the Deputy Minister for communications in Ghana.

George had his secondary education at Achimota School and proceeded to KNUST where he studied for a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry.George also holds an MBA degree in Marketing from the University of Ghana.

He was the Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd to being the Chief Marketing Officer for Scancom Ltd., a member of the MTN Group to being the Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel Nigeria, a member of the Bharti Group to Chief Operating Officer (Country Manager) of Glo Mobile Ghana to the Regional Director, Marketing Promotions, Globacom (Nigeria, Ghana and Benin). He then established his own company called, RUDDER Solutions, a Ghanaian based market-development management consultancy service that provides a comprehensive set of integrated professional services for business / market development, corporate / brand communication, reputation management, direct sales, channel development and leadership coaching.

? He is also the Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic and the Deputy Minister for Communications.

