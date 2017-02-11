George Yaw Gyan-Baffour born 27 March 1951 is a Ghanaia Development Economist and politician. He is the incumbent Member of Parliament and represented the Wenchi Constituency since 2005.He was a professor at Howard University in Washington, D.C., from 1993 to 2001.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the current minister of Planning in Ghana.

He attended the University of Ghana where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree degree in Economics.He proceeded to Helsinki School of Economics in Finland where he obtained a Diploma in Economics.He later obtained his masters and Doctor of Philosophy degrees after enrolling at the University of Wisconsin ,Madison. He also has a postdoctoral diploma from Harvard University.

George Gyan-Baffour was a professor of management at Howard University from 1993 to 2001.Upon the election victory of the New Patriotic Party in the Ghanaian general elections in 2000, he returned to Ghana and was appointed by President John Agyekum Kuffour as the Director General of the National Development Planning Commission in 2002.It was during this time that he established the first system for overseeing and assessing the rate of national development. He oversaw the development of the Coordinated Program for the Economic and Social Development of Ghana. He resigned from the position in 2004 so he could pursue his political ambitions. That year, he contested the Wenchi constituency parliamentary election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He won the election and went on to win the three subsequent elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He was appointed a Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning from March 2005 to December 2008 by President Kufuor. In 2015, he publicly opposed the Mahama administrator's plan to seek a government bailout from the International Monetary Fund . He believed that the solution to the economic difficulties the country was going through could be resolved by accessing loans internally.

During the 2012 parliamentary elections, Gyan-Baffour obtained 50.83% of all valid votes by defeating Yaw Osei Agyei of the National Democratic Congress , Ebenezer Gyimah Koomson of the Progressive People’s Party and Jacob Steve Kojo Akasampah Gyan of the National Democratic Party. He was vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament in February 2017. During his vetting, he told the committee that Ghana did not need a 40-year development plan as it promotes rigidity.In his view a plan that was less lengthy would be better and help avoid any restrictions that would be inimical to Ghana's development.He was approved by the committee after satisfying all requirements needed for a minister of state. He was sworn in by the President Akuffo-Addo on 11 February 2017.

On 12 January 2017, President Nana Akuffo Addo nominated him as minister designate for planning.The President called him a "respected economist with the right expertise as former head of the National Development Planning Commission’’ He was charged with translating the New Patriotic Party's election manifesto into workable, achievable targets for national development.

