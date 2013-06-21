The Ghana Police Service, is the main law enforcement agency of Ghana. The service is under the control of the Ghanaian Ministry of the Interior,and employs over 30,000 officers across its 651 stations.

The Ghana Police Service operates in twelve divisions: ten covering the ten regions of Ghana, one assigned specifically to the seaport and industrial hub of Tema, and the twelfth being the Railways, Ports and Harbours Division. An additional division, the Marine Police Unit, exists to handle issues that arise from the country's offshore oil and gas industry.

The current head of the Ghana Police Service is Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh. For each of the regional police divisions, there is a Regional Commander who is in charge of all operational and administrative functions under his jurisdiction. In direct operational matters, the Regional Commander furthermore works in tandem with the Regional Operational Commander. For administrative functions, the Regional Commander is assisted by the Deputy Regional Commander and the Regional Crime Officer. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police is assisted by the Director-General of the Police Administration, and supervises the activities of the regional commanders of police.

Apart from the National Police Headquarters, all the regional divisions have subdivisions under them.The aim of this is to decentralize the activities of the regional police force for more effective and flexible.

Special units

Police Drills There are, furthermore, specialized police units in all the regional divisions. The Regional Commander has oversight over these units. These units include;

Motor Transport and Traffic Unit (MTTU)

Highway Patrol Unit (HPU)

Public Affairs Directorate (PAD)

Courts and Prosecution

Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU)

Rapid Deployment Force (RDF)

National Protection Unit (NPU)

Arms and Ammunition

Finance Offices

Audit Offices

Crime Offices

Research, Planning & ICT Offices

Serious Fraud Unit (SFU)

Ghana Crime Unit

Counter Terrorism Unit (C.T.U)

Formed police unit (FPU)

In April 2011, the Ghana Police Service set up a special Marine Police Unit (MPU). The unit has amongst its duties policing operations related to the country's oil and gas industry,and the handling of offenses contained in the Fisheries Act 2002 and Fisheries Regulations 2011.

The Marine Unit was inaugurated in Takoradi on 21 June 2013 by Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur. The unit operates two 9-meter patrol boats (P1 & P2) and four 6.3-meter rigid inflatable boats (P3, P4, P5 & P6)