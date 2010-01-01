GhanaWeb has spearheaded the creation of online election polls in Ghana with the launch of the Ghana Election Poll in June to gauge opinions and perceptions of Ghanaians on the most pressing political and economic issues, as well as current events leading to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

This scientific poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.

The Ghana Election Poll solicits answers from Ghanaian adults aged 18 years and older who are living within or outside the borders of Ghana. The poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on Ghana’s first and most popular news portal - GhanaWeb.com.

The final samples are weighted according to gender, age, income, education and region to match the population based on the 2010 Population and Housing Census and the latest edition of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS) etc.

The Ghana Election Poll is devoid of spam and abuse as participants go through a two-step verification process when they sign up.

The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which was also launched by GhanaWeb in May. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.

