Mr. Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, the Presidential Candidate of the National Reform Party (NRP) in the 2000 elections, was born on February 7, 1956. He holds the Bachelor of Law (LLB) and Master of Law degrees from the University of Ghana and North Western University Law School, Chicago, USA, respectively.

Mr. Tanoh's working experiences include being a Board Member Worldspace Ghana, 1996, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Transport and Commodity General Limited in 1993 and Executive Director, Finance and Administration of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (1989 to 1992.) Other positions he held are Director and Board Member Ecobank Ghana Limited from 1989 to 1992, Lecturer in Law University of Ghana in 1982. The NRP presidential candidate also served as a member of the

Consultative Assembly that drafted the 1992 Constitution. He was a diplomat and member of Ghana's delegation to the Security Council, General Assembly and the Preparatory Commission on the law of the sea, all of the United Nations from 1986 to 1989. Mr. Tanoh is married to Karen, an Accountant/Banker at Ecobank International who was born on March 13, 1957.