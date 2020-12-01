Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong is perhaps the most successful SDA gospel artist in Ghana. He has been in music since 1996 and has come out with a number of hit songs including Jordan, Osofoo Kasa, Hossana. In recent times he has teamed up with some past contestants of Ghana's hit singing competition, Mentor including Isaac the Showboy, Erico and Cee to produced mega gospel hits.

He came to Accra as a hustler in 1996 to pursue a soccer career. Before then he had engaged in galamsey activities at Tarkwa. In Accra he did all sorts of jobs including the sale of Daily Graphic, while perching in a kiosk at North Kaneshie. He was a God-fearing young man who did song ministration at North Kaneshie SDA Church and at other big events.

He says he once told his colleagues that it was time they came out with their own music to enhance their work. He has receive several Ghana Music Award nominations and in 2008 won the Best Collaboration of the year alongside Cee and Isaac. He has release a 2008 album, Steps to Heaven and already the lead song Akokofunu Flavour is enjoying massive airplay.

www.ghanaweb.com