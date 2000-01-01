Habib Saad is born October 10 1968 in Antoakrom in the Ashanti Region of Ghana is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Techno Global University,India.Habib Saad has been the Managing Director of Go Enterprise since 2000 till date.

www.ghanaweb.com