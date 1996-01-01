Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, was born on - November 22, 1941, at Effiduase- Koforidua in the Eastern Region. He had his secondary education at the Saint Augustine's College, Cape Coast, 'and entered the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, in 1961, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture in 1965.

In 1967, the Minister -of Foreign Affairs had a stint at -the Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, Netherlands, where he obtained - a Post Graduate Certificate in Agricultural Planning

Between 1968 and 1969, Mr Owusu- Agyeman, who is also the Member, of Parliament- (MP) for New Juaben; studied for his Master's degree in Agriculture at the Wye College, University of London

His working experience dates back to1965 where -he -worked as an Economist at the Ministry of Agriculture. He was promoted in 1968 to a senior Agricultural Economist and charged with the responsibility for the planning and co-ordination of the ministry. Between 1970 and 1984, Mr, Owusu- Agyeman served a number of international organisations. He was an Economist at the Economic Analysis Division of the Food and Agriculture Organisation in Rome, Italy.

He also worked as the Field Programme. Officer of the same Organisation and was subsequently appointed as the FAO-Regional Co- operation, and Liaison Officer responsible for Africa.

Between 1979 and 1984, he was the FAO Representative in Zambia and also served as, the organisation's representative in Trinidad and Tobago. In 1984, he was appointed as the Chief Regional Bureau for Africa -of the -FAO in Italy.

Mr Owusu Agyeman has, been with the New Patriotic 'Party (NPP) since 1982. He has served has the National Treasure, Member, National Executive Council' Member, Finance Committee; Member, 0rganisation Committee, and Member, Agricultural Sector Committee

The MP for New Juaben contested on the ticket of the party in -the 1996 and 2000 parliamentary elections and won to represent the constituency in parliament. During the Second Term of the, Fourth Republic, he was the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ranking Member, Foreign Affairs.

Moved from the ministry of Foreign Affairs in April 2003

